The ISL final between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is set to be a riveting clash as both teams eye victory at the Salt Lake Stadium. Mumbai City FC is looking to avenge its Shield defeat against Mohun Bagan SG as they stand in the way of Mohun Bagan's pursuit of the historic 'double.' With both teams showcasing remarkable records in Indian Super League finals, the anticipation for this showdown is palpable. Football fans are in for a treat as these two powerhouses of Indian football go head to head in what promises to be an exhilarating and tightly contested final.

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: All details you need to know

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan).

When will the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final take place?

The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final will kick off on Saturday, May 04 at 07:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final Live Broadcast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Broadcast of the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final via Sports18.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final via JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final Live Broadcast Outside India?

Fans outside India can watch the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023/24 final via live stream at Onefootball.

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Yoell van Nieff, Apuia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratp Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz