'Go Win This Thing': Moment Of Pure Class Between FC Barcelona And Borussia Dortmund After Thrilling Quarterfinal

FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund had a thrilling quarterfinal match in the UEFA Champions League which saw Barcelona both win and lose the match. FC Barcelona had defeated Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their quarterfinal by a score of 4-0. Following the win in the first leg, Barcelona went into the second leg with a four goal lead. Despite a valiant effort from Dortmund, the German side could not turn around the draw and were knocked out of the Champions League.

Following the thrilling clash, Dortmund and Barcelona showed pure class with each other in a social media exchange.

Barcelona And Dortmund Show Pure Class Following Thrilling Clash

Following the match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona which saw Barcelona proceed to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, the Catalan team put out a tweet on X as they congratulated their rivals and revealed how difficult Dortmund made it for them to go through to the semifinal.

“You've made it very difficult for us; you've been a great rival. Good luck for the rest of the season, and we'll see you next time, @BlackYellow,” Barcelona posted on social media platform X as they lauded their rivals from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Following the post, Borussia Dortmund returned the favor as in a reply to the tweet wished the best to Barcelona and asked them to win the Champions League.

“Go win this thing,” Borussia Dortmund's X handle replied to the tweet by FC Barcelona.

Dortmund Fall Short Of Comeback Against FC Barcelona

The second leg started with Borussia Dortmund on the back foot due to a 4 goal deficit from the first leg of the clash. Dortmund started strong in the match and scored a goal early to cut into Barcelona's lead. Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy even scored a hattrick but it was to no avail as Barcelona defeated Dortmund on aggregate score.