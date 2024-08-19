Published 17:56 IST, August 19th 2024

Monirul Molla's lone strike helps India U20 see off Bhutan challenge in SAFF C'ships

After Monirul Molla's headed goal in the 37th minute, India were looking to take control of the match by widening the gap, but a scuffle between players of both teams resulted in three red cards -- two for India and one for Bhutan -- which threatened to change the complexion of the game.