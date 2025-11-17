Montenegro vs Croatia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match In India?

Croatia's Luka Modric in action against Faroe Islands in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Image: AP

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Montenegro will lock horns against Croatia in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match at the Podgorica City Stadium in Montenegro on Tuesday, November 18.

The match between Montenegro and Croatia is scheduled to kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Montenegro have clinched two wins and conceded three defeats in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after beating Gibraltar 2-1 on November 15. In Group L of the World Cup Qualifiers - UEFA, Montenegro hold the fourth place on the table with nine points from seven matches.

On the other hand, Croatia hold the top place on the standings with 19 points from seven matches. Croatia have already qualified for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Croatia are unbeaten in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after beating the Faroe Islands by 3-1.

Montenegro vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live Streaming Details

The Montenegro vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, November 17.

The Montenegro vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Podgorica City Stadium in Montenegro.

The Montenegro vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

The Montenegro vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

