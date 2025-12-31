Updated 31 December 2025 at 17:35 IST
Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Match In India?
Mozambique will lock horns against Cameroon in the Group F fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations, on Thursday, January 1.
AFCON 2025-2026: Mozambique will lock horns against Cameroon in the upcoming Group F fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-2026, at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, on Thursday, January 1.
The match between Mozambique and Cameroon will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The two teams have faced four times against each other, out of which Cameroon clinched all four matches. The last time they faced was back in 2021, when Cameroon clinched a 1-0 win over Mozambique.
Cameroon hold the second spot on the Group F table with four points from two matches. Cameroon are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Ivory Coast. They started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Gabon.
On the other hand, Mozambique hold the third place on the Group F table with four points from two matches. Mozambique are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over Gabon, on December 28.
Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, January 1.
Where will the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match take place?
The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 will take place at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco.
What time will the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match start?
The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match?
The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026, will not be live telecast in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match?
The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.