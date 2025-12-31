Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Match In India?

Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande and Cameroon's Junior Che Malone in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match | Image: AP

AFCON 2025-2026: Mozambique will lock horns against Cameroon in the upcoming Group F fixture of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-2026, at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, on Thursday, January 1.

The match between Mozambique and Cameroon will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The two teams have faced four times against each other, out of which Cameroon clinched all four matches. The last time they faced was back in 2021, when Cameroon clinched a 1-0 win over Mozambique.

Cameroon hold the second spot on the Group F table with four points from two matches. Cameroon are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Ivory Coast. They started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Gabon.

On the other hand, Mozambique hold the third place on the Group F table with four points from two matches. Mozambique are coming into this match after a 3-2 win over Gabon, on December 28.

Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match will take place on Thursday, January 1.

Where will the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match take place?

The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 will take place at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco.

What time will the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match start?

The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match?

The Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026, will not be live telecast in India. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Mozambique vs Cameroon, AFCON 2025-2026 match?