Published 23:34 IST, September 13th 2024

Mumbai City FC make dramatic comeback to draw Mohun Bagan 2-2 in ISL opener

Mohun Bagan's defensive frailties haunted them once again within a fortnight, as they squandered a two-goal lead to play out a 2-2 draw with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League opening match here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan
Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan | Image: X/MumbaiCityFC
