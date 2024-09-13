Published 23:34 IST, September 13th 2024
Mumbai City FC make dramatic comeback to draw Mohun Bagan 2-2 in ISL opener
Mohun Bagan's defensive frailties haunted them once again within a fortnight, as they squandered a two-goal lead to play out a 2-2 draw with Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League opening match here on Friday.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan | Image: X/MumbaiCityFC
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:34 IST, September 13th 2024