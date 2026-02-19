Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Mumbai City FC will kick off their Indian Super League campaign against Chennaiyin FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. Mumbai will be banking on their home support, and coach Petr Krátký will lead the team in his third ISL season. Clifford Miranda was given the full-time charge and the Chennaiyin FC coach will be hoping to hit the ground running from the very first match.

The curtailed ISL season means there will be no playoff and teams finishing with the most number of points will be declared as the champions. Relegation has also been introduced from this season and the side and the bottom placed team will be demoted to the Indian Football League.

Chennaiyin brought some experienced names with the likes of Alberto Noguera and Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Miranda comparatively has a new-look squad. On the other hand, Mumbai City have retained the core Indian setup while players like Joni Kauko and Nuno Reis will add more depth to the squad.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Live Streaming

When will the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Thursday, February 19.

Where will the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC take place?

The ISL fixture between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place at Mumbai Football Arena.

At what time does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC start?

The ISL fixture between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC?