Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

East Bengal take on Mumbai City FC in a crunch Indian Super League match on Tuesday. The Red and Gold Brigade are currently on 18 points, and a win can lift them to the top spot. Mumbai City have maintained their good run in the ISL this campaign and will hope to tame East Bengal's chances.

Goals have not been an issue for East Bengal as the Kolkata giants have scored 17 goals, the most by any team this season. They thrashed Odisha FC 3-0 without key players such as Anwar Ali, but coach Oscar Bruzon won't take Mumbai City lightly. East Bengal will also have Miguel, whose suspension has been revoked by the AIFF after a successful appeal by the club.

Mumbai are coming on the back of a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC, and they will be adamant to capitalise on their home advantage. In the 10 games between the two teams, Mumbai have a definite edge, winning six games while East Bengal could manage only one victory.

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL Live Streaming

When will the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match Take Place?

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The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will take place on Tuesday, May 5.

At what time will the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match Take Place?

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The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match Take Place?

The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will take place at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Where to watch the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match on live TV?

The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?