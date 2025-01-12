Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be facing off against one another in their ISL match. Jamshedpur FC will be travelling to Mumbai to take on the home team. Mumbai City FC are currently in sixth position in the ISL table and are currently in contention to go into the top four of the table. Jamshedpur FC are currently fourth in the ISL table and with a win will go to third place and miss out on second place due to goal difference. As the teams head into the match, it will be an equally balanced and heated contest.