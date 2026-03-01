Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Mumbai City FC will aim to make it three in a row when they host NorthEast United FC on Sunday in an Indian Super League encounter at Mumbai Football Arena. Northeast are yet to register a victory in the ISL this campaign and have drawn one and lost once so far.

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC be played?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will take place on Sunday, March 1.

Where will the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC take place?

The ISL fixture between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will take place at the Mumbai Football Arena.

At what time does the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC start?

The ISL fixture between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United ISL match?

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC?