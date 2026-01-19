Napoli Faces Further Injuries Ahead Of Crucial Matches in Serie A And Champions League

Napoli’s injuries are piling up ahead of a crucial week for the defending Serie A champion at home and in Europe.

Winger Matteo Politano and defender Amir Rrahmani are the latest players to face time on the sidelines after both were injured in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sassuolo.

“Politano has sustained a strain to the semimembranosus muscle in his right thigh,” Napoli said in a brief statement on Monday. “Rrahmani has sustained a strain to his left gluteus. Both players have already begun their rehabilitation programs.”

Napoli did not indicate when the players were expected back, but they are almost certainly out of Tuesday’s Champions League match at Copenhagen and Sunday’s Serie A clash against Juventus.

