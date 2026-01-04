Napoli Triumphs Over Lazio With 2-0 Win, But Match Ends In Chaos With Three Red Cards

Defending champion Napoli recorded a comfortable 2-0 win at Lazio to move second in Serie A on Sunday as it continued its good form from the end of 2025.

Leonardo Spinazzola and Amir Rrahmani scored in the first half of Napoli’s first match of 2026.

There was a bad-tempered finish, with three red cards in the final 10 minutes.

Lazio defender Adam Marušić and Napoli counterpart Pasquale Mazzocchi were sent off after getting into a scuffle that descended into a brawl, with Napoli coach Antonio Conte trying to separate the two sides.

Lazio forward Tijjani Noslin had already been sent off in the 81st minute following a second yellow card.

Napoli moved a point below Serie A leader AC Milan and one above Inter Milan, which was playing against Bologna later.

Inter hosts Napoli next weekend.

Napoli had ended last year in fine form with a 2-0 victory over Cremonese, shortly after winning the Italian Super Cup.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute. Matteo Politano twisted and turned down the right flank before putting in a cross for Spinazzola to volley home.

Napoli doubled its advantage in the 33rd when Rrahmani headed a Politano free kick into the bottom right corner.