Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns with Sunderland in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, January 4.

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 15 times, out of which Tottenham Hotspur clinched 10 wins, and Sunderland sealed one game. Meanwhile, four matches ended in a draw. The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland faced each other back in 2017, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur have clinched two wins and two defeats in their previous five matches. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. They are coming into this match after a 0-0 draw against Brentford. Tottenham Hotspur hold the 13th place on the standings with 26 points from 19 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sunderland have won just one match in their last five games and suffered one defeat. Meanwhile, three games ended in a draw. They are coming into this match after a 0-0 draw with Manchester City. Sunderland hold the seventh place in the standings with 29 points from 19 matches.

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, January 4.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 will take Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-2026 match?