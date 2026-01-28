Napoli vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League In India?

Chelsea will travel toItaly when they take on Napoli in a crucial Champions League encounter. Chelsea cannot afford to put their foot off the pedal as 8 teams are currently on 13 points and a win or loss could derail their direct qualification chances.

Chelsea haven't been consistent this season and they need to prove their European mettle witha statement result against Napoli. The Blues underwent a managerial change, and Liam Rosenior would be very keen to get the job done. Anything less than a win would make their position very difficult.

Napoli don't have any chance to secure an automatic place in the knockouts, but they also have a very slim chance of making it to the last playoff spot. They are currently 25th in the UCL table and need to defeat Chelsea at any cost to have an outside chance.

Antonio Conte faces his former team and the defending Italian champions will have a very tough task to cut out.

Napoli vs Chelsea Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Napoli vs Chelsea Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Napoli and Chelsea will be played on Thursday, January 29.

Where will the Napoli vs Chelsea Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Napoli and Chelsea will take place at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

At what time will the Napoli vs Chelsea Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Napoli and Chelsea will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Napoli vs Chelsea Champions League match in India?

The Champions League match between Napoli and Chelsea can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Chelsea Champions League match in India?