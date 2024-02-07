Advertisement

After winning the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus in 2022 and against AC Milan last year, Coppa Italia holders Inter Milan will try to defend their title when they face Serie A champions Napoli in the final at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday.

3 things you need to know

Napoli vs Inter Milan will take place on January 22, 2024

The match will be held at Al-Awwal Park, in Saudi Arabia

The winner will lift the Supercoppa Italiana trophy

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | Liverpool flexes squad depth in 4-0 win over Bournemouth

When will the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final take place?

The Supercoppa Italiana will be played on Monday, January 22, 2024. The timing of the match is as under:

India: 12:30 AM IST (January 23, 2024)

US : 2 PM ET

UK: 7 PM GMT

Where will the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final take place?

The Supercoppa Italiana will be played at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana Final on the Fancode app.

Advertisement

Also Read | Audio of VAR decisions in Real Madrid’s win against Almeria is out

How to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final in the USA?

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US.

How to watch the live streaming of Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final in the UK?

In the UK, the rights to the Supercoppa are held by Viaplay.

Probable XI of teams

Napoli possible XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Mazzocchi, Cajuste, Lobotka, Rui; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez