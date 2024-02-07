Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: How to watch Supercuppa final in India, UK & US?

Ahead of the start of the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final, let's find out how to watch the action live. Get hold of the details given.

Prateek Arya
Inter Milan
Inter Milan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After winning the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus in 2022 and against AC Milan last year, Coppa Italia holders Inter Milan will try to defend their title when they face Serie A champions Napoli in the final at Riyadh's Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday.

3 things you need to know

  • Napoli vs Inter Milan will take place on January 22, 2024
  • The match will be held at Al-Awwal Park, in Saudi Arabia
  • The winner will lift the Supercoppa Italiana trophy

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Also Read | Liverpool flexes squad depth in 4-0 win over Bournemouth

When will the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final take place?

The Supercoppa Italiana will be played on Monday, January 22, 2024. The timing of the match is as under: 

  • India: 12:30 AM IST (January 23, 2024)
  • US: 2 PM ET
  • UK: 7 PM GMT

Where will the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final take place?

The Supercoppa Italiana will be played at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, January 22, 2024.

How to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana Final on the Fancode app.

Also Read | Audio of VAR decisions in Real Madrid’s win against Almeria is out

How to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final in the USA?

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. 

How to watch the live streaming of Napoli vs Inter Milan Supercoppa Italiana final in the UK?

In the UK, the rights to the Supercoppa are held by Viaplay. 

Probable XI of teams

  • Napoli possible XI: Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus; Mazzocchi, Cajuste, Lobotka, Rui; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia
  • Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:58 IST

