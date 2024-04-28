Advertisement

Napoli are all set to host their rivals AS Roma in this mammoth Serie A clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 28th. Napoli won the Scudetto last season in what was one of the most dominant seasons in the Italian top flight. But this year the club has suffered from inconsistency and are currently sitting at the eighth spot in the table.

A win against Roma will be a massive boost for Napoli in their hopes of salvaging a European spot. As for AS Roma, they have had a managerial change in mid season with the sacking of Jose Mourinho and the hiring of Daniele De Rossi. De Rossi has steadied the ship to a certain extent and Roma are currently 5th in the Serie A table. The clash between the two rivals promises to be a spectacle.

Where will Napoli vs Roma Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and Roma will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the city of Naples.

When will Napoli vs Roma Serie A match be played?

The Serie A encounter between Napoli and Roma will be played on Sunday April 28, 2024 at 12:00PM EST (9:30 AM IST)

🌅 Derby al tramonto



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/vYMtXCd0gu — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli)

How do I watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A in India?

The clash of the giants, Napoli vs Roma Serie A will be live telecasted in India on Viacom 18

How to watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in USA?

The Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in USA will take place on Paramount +.

On our way to Naples! 🚂 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/bhW20cog2m — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN)

How to watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of Milan Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 3.

How to watch Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Napoli vs Roma Serie A live streaming in Australia on beIN sports.