Napoli’s Resurgence Sets Up Thrilling Clash With Serie A Leader Roma

And just in time as the defending champion visits Serie A leader Roma on Sunday, with just two points separating the sides.

After a series of disappointing results in Serie A and the Champions League, Napoli has bounced back with a 3-1 triumph over Atalanta followed by Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Qarabag.

“We’ll enjoy it then we’ll put back on the helmet because on Sunday we have Roma,” Napoli coach Antonio Conte said.

Napoli started to struggle as the injury problems kept mounting up, with key players Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Frank Anguissa ruled out for lengthy spells and others facing shorter periods on the sidelines.

Conte’s team hadn’t won since the end of October before breaking that streak with the victory over Atalanta last weekend.

“Napoli wasn’t dead, it’s not a question of being alive or not alive, but of continuing to work, always giving everything we have,” Conte said. “Then games can be won or not, but we know that we must always give everything.

“It’s a moment of great difficulty for the availability of the players … we have to start from the assumption that the players go on the pitch. If we don’t have any, we need to find different solutions ... we are moving forward, we have played two excellent matches.”



Key Matchups



AC Milan will be looking to take advantage of any slip up from Roma.

Milan is level with Napoli, two points below the capital side, and hosts Lazio on Saturday. The Rossoneri will be brimming with confidence after beating city — and title — rival Inter Milan in the derby last weekend.

Inter and Bologna are three points below Roma. Inter visits relegation-threatened Pisa on Sunday, while Bologna hosts Cremonese the following day.

There is a key relegation battle at the other end of the table as bottom club Hellas Verona visits Genoa, which is also in the drop zone and has just two more points than its opponent.

The other side in the bottom three, 19th-placed Fiorentina, travels to Atalanta.



Players To Watch



Substitute Kenan Yildiz starred for Juventus midweek as he had a hand in all three goals to help his team snatch a 3-2 victory at Bodø/Glimt to finally get its first Champions League win of the season.

Juventus is seven points behind Roma and hosts relegation-threatened Cagliari on Saturday.

Scott McTominay scored and also forced an own goal in Napoli’s victory over Qarabag and the Scotland international should again be key against Roma.

The often-injured Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala could return from his latest setback.

Out of action

United States international Christian Pulisic, who has only recently returned from injury, is likely to miss Milan’s match against Lazio.

Pulisic has a muscle strain and his condition is being evaluated day by day, but Milan are unlikely to risk one of their top players.