David Beckham Engages With School Students Through Football Event In Visakhapatnam On His Second Visit to India | WATCH

Legendary footballer and former England team captain David Beckham is currently on his second visit to India. This time, the England international visited a local school in Visakhapatnam, where he engaged with students.

As part of UNESCO's Global Education for All initiative, Beckham visited the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Educational Institutions Society (MJPAPBCWREIS) residential school in Kothavalasa, Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday, November 26.

David Beckham Shares Heartwarming Moments During His Second Visit To India

Beckham shared a lighthearted video on his official social media handle, where he is seen interacting with schoolgirls in Visakhapatnam. He also played football with the students in the school compound, and later, together with them, planted a tree.

“As you can see, I’m back in India, and today I’m going back to school. So the girls greeted me with a welcome dance, made musical instruments, planted trees, and got involved with their football games too. It’s been a really, really good day. We’ve had so much fun,” Beckham said in the reel he posted on social media.

This visit marks Beckham’s return to India following his humanitarian trip in November 2023. At that time, he travelled to Gujarat as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, where he met adolescent girls and young women benefiting from initiatives aimed at preventing child marriage, expanding access to education, and fostering leadership opportunities.

During the same tour, Beckham also attended the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, where he interacted with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli ahead of the match.

David Beckham's Illustrious Football Career

David Beckham is considered one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sports. The England international has featured for several big football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and PSG.