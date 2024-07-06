Published 03:26 IST, July 7th 2024

Live Football Score - Netherlands vs Turkey Updates, Euro 2024 Match Today: NED are in the semifinal

The Netherlands will be up for a challenge as they will face Turkey at the UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. The final two positions for the semifinal are up for grabs, and this match will decide who will head to the next stage. Check out all the action and live updates here at Republicworld.com.