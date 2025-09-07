'Totally Robbed': Netizens Calls Out Big Refereeing Error As Qatar Beat 10-Man India, Controversy Erupts In U23 Asian Cup Qualifier

The AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifier is currently underway and India haven't had a lot of luck so far. The 'Blue Tigers' went down to hosts Qatar 1-2. Controversies in an India vs Qatar game are nothing new and this time too it was no different. Many fans and experts of the sport believe that the scoreline of the India vs Qatar AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifier game doesn't clearly demonstrate what really went down in the game.

Netizens Point Out Huge Refereeing Blunder In India vs Qatar Game

The game started off on a great note with Qatar's Al Hashmi Mohialdin (18') securing a lead for his team, which was later nullified by India's Muhammed Suhail (52'). Unfortunately for India and their aspirations, Jassem Al Sharshani scored a controversial penalty which was a result of India's Pramveer Singh being sent off for receiving his second yellow card of the game.

Qatar secured three valuable points as the scoreline of 2-1 remained intact for the rest of the game, but this result has now triggered a huge controversy. India looked high on confidence after securing a 2-0 victory against Bahrain in their previous game. Despite India's dominant gameplay, Qatar slowly and steadily started to make inroads in the game. India constantly found their way back in the game despite Mohialdin taking a lead in the game.

Things turned on its head for India when Blue Colts defender Pramveer brought down Noureldin Ibrahim and earned his second yellow card of the game. India were eventually reduced to 10 men. Qatar was not only given a penalty but it also gave them an advantage to dominate proceedings against India who were a man down.

The referee's decision of handing a penalty to Qatar did not sit well with fans and it left them shocked and frustrated. They soon took to social media to vent out their frustration and also alleged the official being 'influenced' by the home side.

Here Are The Reactions

