Never Count Them Out! Messi's Late Heroics Power Argentina to Incredible 3-2 Comeback Win Against Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2026

Defending champions Argentina have secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after an unforgettable Round of 16 clash against Egypt. Lionel Messi masterminded an extraordinary late comeback to keep La Albiceleste's title defense alive in a match that will be remembered for ages.

Egypt Stuns the Champions Early

Egypt, the seven-time African champions, drew first blood in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed his side into a shocking lead. Despite relentless pressure from Argentina looking for an equalizer, Egypt held onto their 1-0 advantage going into halftime.

Argentina’s frustration mounted deep into the second half as Egypt doubled their lead. For much of the match, Egypt’s goalkeeper, Mostafa Shobeir, put on a heroic performance, pulling off immense saves to keep the reigning champions at bay and protect their advantage.

The Lionel Messi Rescue Act

With Argentina trailing 2-0 in the 70th minute, Lionel Messi took control of the game. Despite not having his best day on the pitch for the first hour, the Argentina captain catalyzed the turnaround. First, Messi delivered a precise assist for Cristian Romero, who headed home to cut the deficit. Shortly after, Messi himself smashed in the equalizer to level the score at 2-2.

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The drama peaked in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez turned in the winning goal, completing a breathtaking 3-2 victory for Argentina.

Post-Match Drama and Tempers Flare

The final whistle blew shortly after a late scuffle broke out between Lautaro Martinez and Marwan Attia. Egypt's players were left fuming after Fernandez’s winning goal, protesting that Alexis Mac Allister had fouled Hamdi Fathy in the Argentine box at the start of the turnover. Amidst the chaos, the brilliant Shobeir was shown a yellow card.

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The match concluded with contrasting emotions for two of football's biggest icons, bringing tears of joy for Messi and sorrow for Mohamed Salah.

Historic Rivalry Renewed