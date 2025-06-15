New Manchester City Rayan Cherki Signing Wants To 'Kill' Manchester United: 'Now I Wait For The Game'

Manchester United have endured a difficult 2024-25 season. Ruben Amorim's side finished 15th in the English Premier League and also went on to lose the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

New Manchester City Signing Rayan Cherki Issued Warning To Manchester United

United's archrival City also faced a lot of disappointment, having missed out on the EPL title to Liverpool while also losing out on a silverware to Crystal Palace, which defeated them in the FA Cup final. City also didn't have a desired Champions League campaign after they were ousted of the competition with a 6-3 aggregate defeat against Real Madrid.

However, Pep Guardiola's side has been very active in the transfer market and has already signed 4 players ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. Rayan Cherki moved to the City from Lyon in a reported transfer fee of £30.5 million. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Cherki issued a warning to archrival United. The forward was a part of the Lyon team, which tasted a bitter defeat at the hands of Bruno Fernandes's side. The Red Devils were trailing 2-4 heading into the extra time nd scored three goals in a span of seven minutes to hand the French side a defeat.

As quoted by the Guardian, Cherki said, “I didn’t like it when Manchester United won the game because I’m a Lion [a Lyon player]. And now I wait for the game to kill them.”

