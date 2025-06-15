FIFA Club World Cup, PSG vs Atletico Madrid: Venue, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a tricky Atletico Madrid test at the Rose Bowl Stadium. In the first game of the revamped Club World Cup, Inter Miami played out a goalless draw with Al Ahly.

PSG's triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign, which also saw them lift their maiden title, came at the expense of their defeat against Atletico Madrid among their other losses. Luis Enrique's side displayed their attacking fluidity throughout the tournament and will be up against Los Colchoneros, who are known for their rigid defensive style of play. Ousmane Dembele and Co. have shown they are capable of breaching any backline with wins against Arsenal and Liverpool and with almost $125 million prize money at stake, they will be eager to add one more title to their trophy cabinet.

For Atletico Madrid, it was a successful campaign, but they failed to nail down a trophy. It appeared they would be giving a tough time to Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga, but it ended as a two-horse race. They also made it to the Copa del Rey semifinal but couldn't get past beyond the Round of 16 in the UCL. Under Diego Simeone's guidance, Atleti emerged as one of the powerhouses in Europe and it will be an interesting matchup between their defence and PSG's offence.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Moscardo, Ruiz; Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

Both sides have faced each other only once and it happened to be in the recently concluded Champions League campaign. Atletico came on top with a late Angel Correa winner, leaving the French champions on a shaky boat.

