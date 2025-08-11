New Manchester United Signing Benjamin Sesko Exudes Confidence Ahead Of New Season: 'It's Just A Matter Of Time'

Benjamin Sesko becomes Manchester United's third signing this summer as the Premier League outfit has continued its spending spree. Ruben Amorim's side finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and the Red Devils are very adamant about restoring their glory days.

Benjamin Sesko Confident To End Manchester United's Barren Run

United shelled out a whopping £74 million to acquire the services of Sesko from Leipzig, who signed a five-year contract with the club. Sesko is expected to lead the Manchester United line when they open their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17. Sesko also attracted the attention of Newcastle United, but the Slovenian striker preferred United and the Red Devils moved swiftly to get the deal done.

Sesko has exuded confidence that the club will manage to restore their pride in the upcoming season. In his first interview with Manchester United, he said, "Just that we get better, that we connect together, in general, and we, as a team, just try to grow, to grow together step by step because we're getting better.

"We're just even more complete and complete.

"It's just a matter of time when we can fly high again."

Rasmus Hojlund's Manchester United future Under Scanner

Rasmus Hojlund's future might be under the scanner due to Sesko's arrival. Since his arrival from Atalanta, the Danish attacker has struggled to fit in at Manchester. He had an underwhelming last season and there have been some rumours regarding his imminent transfer from Manchester United. The striker reportedly wants to stay and battle for his spot in the team.