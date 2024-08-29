Published 11:10 IST, August 29th 2024
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban
Newcastle scored a goal inside 19 seconds and then won a penalty shootout against Nottingham Forest to advance in the English League Cup on Wednesday in a match featuring a comeback by Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali after a 10-month gambling ban.
Sandro Tonali | Image: AP
