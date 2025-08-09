Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly In India?

The football season is yet to get underway for most major teams but the start of the season is now not far away, meaning a number of teams are now fine-tuning their preparations by playing a few friendly games here and there. And that is exactly why Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are playing against each other on Saturday (August 9).

Newcastle have had a tumultuos summer, having seen a number of transfer targets choose other clubs and with star striker Alexander Isak agitating for a move to Liverpool, although an official bid from the defending Premier League champions was knocked back by the Magpies.

Atletico, on the other hand, have had no such major issues but they too are working on completing more signings ahead of the start of the season to give manager Diego Simeone more options.

Ahead of their highly anticipated game, here is a look at all you need to know about how to watch the game live from the Indian subcontinent.

Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Friendly Live Streaming

When will the Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Friendly match be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Friendly match be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid will take place at St. James Park in Newcastle.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live TV telecast of the match. As such, Indian fans will not be able to view the match on live TV. But there is a streaming option available.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Atletico Madrid Pre-Season Friendly match in India?