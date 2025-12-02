Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Tottenham's Pedro Porro in action against Fuham in Premier League | Image: AP

Premier League: Newcastle United will square off against Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture, at St. James' Park in Newcastle on Wednesday, December 3.

The match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 1:45 AM IST. The two teams have faced off 32 times against each other, out of which Newcastle clinched 12 wins, while Spurs sealed 14 matches. Meanwhile, six matches ended in a draw.

Newcastle United have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a 4-1 win over Everton. Newcastle hold the 13th place on the standings with 18 points from 13 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur displayed a sluggish performance in the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. In their previous five fixtures, Spurs clinched just one win and conceded three defeats. Meanwhile, they shared points only in one fixture. Spurs hold 12th on the standings with 18 points from 13 matches. Tottenham are coming into this match after a 1-2 defeat to Fulham.

ALSO READ: Newcastle Striker Wissa Left Out Of Congo Squad For Africa Cup Of Nations

Advertisement

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, December 3.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 1:45 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 1:45 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-2026 match?