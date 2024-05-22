Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch club football friendly?

Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have only just concluded their premier league campaigns over the weekend and are about to play each other in a post season friendly in Australia. The decision to play a friendly just three days after the end of the season did raise some eyebrows but Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will want to win at his home.

Where will the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly be played?

The club football friendly between Newcastle and Tottenham will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

When will the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly match be played?

The Club Football Friendly between Tottenham and Newcastle will be played on Wednesday May 22, 2024 at 10:45 BST / 05:45 ET / 02:45 PT/ 3:15 PM IST.

Also Read | Toni Kroos Retires: Real Madrid and Germany legend announces retirement

Advertisement

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in India on the Spursplay and NUFCTV.

Advertisement

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in USA?

The Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in USA will be available on Spursplay and NUFCTV.

Advertisement

Also Read | Massive blow to Man City! Hugely important player looking at shock exit

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming on Spursplay and NUFCTV.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle club football friendly live streaming in 10Bold, Amazon Prime and Paramount +.