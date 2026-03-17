'Dream Lives On': Neymar Hopeful Of Making It To Brazil's World Cup 2026 Squad After Friendlies Snub

Neymar suggested he may retire by 2026 but stays optimistic about a FIFA World Cup return, focusing on fitness with Santos and Brazil after knee surgery while taking his career day by day. | Image: Instagram/@neymarjr

Brazilian star footballer Neymar has said he still hopes to earn a place in Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, even after being excluded from the national team for friendlies against France and Croatia later in March, according to ESPN.

Brazil's matches against France and Croatia on March 26 in Boston and March 31 in Orlando, respectively, will be the last encounters before Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti names his final World Cup squad on May 18.

During a live broadcast of a Kings League Brazil game, Neymar, speaking of his exclusion from the squads for Brazil's friendlies, said he is disappointed not to be selected but remains focused and determined. He emphasised continuing to work hard and believes he can still make the final World Cup squad, insisting the "dream lives on."

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"I'm going to speak out here, because I can't just let this pass. Obviously I'm upset and sad not to have been selected. But the focus remains the same, day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We'll achieve our goal. There's still one final squad announcement to go and the dream lives on. That's it, we're in this together," said Neymar as quoted by ESPN.

Notably, Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals, Neymar, has not featured for the national team since October 2023, when he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

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Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar was left out because he is not fully fit. He added that if Neymar regains full fitness, continues playing well, and maintains good condition, he still has a chance to make the World Cup squad.