PSG’s Dembélé Out Of Metz Game With Calf Injury Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has a calf injury and will miss Saturday’s Ligue 1 game against Metz.

The club said in its weekly medical bulletin on Friday that the Ballon d’Or winner will do gym work indoors over the next few days as he recovers.

PSG hosts Monaco on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League playoff, leading 3-2 from the first leg. Dembélé hurt his left calf during that game and came off in the first half.

Coach Luis Enrique did not say whether Dembélé will be ready for Monaco next week.

“It’s a blow. We’re taking no risks with any player,” he said. “We’re looking to manage this in the best possible way.”

Dembélé has been hampered by injuries throughout the season. The 28-year-old was injured in early September playing for France and then came off in the first half against Bayern Munich in November.

He has scored 11 goals in 25 games after netting a career-best 35 goals overall last season.

PSG is second in the French league and trails surprise front-runner Lens by one point heading into this weekend’s games.

Luis Enrique could recall Lucas Chevalier against rock-bottom Metz in place of Matvei Safonov, with both goalkeepers competing for the No. 1 jersey this season following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s departure to Manchester City.