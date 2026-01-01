Neymar Jr Set To Extend Stay At Santos Ahead Of 2026 World Cup - Report

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has reportedly ended all the speculations linking him to Inter Miami to reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez. As per Fabrizio Romano, Neymar Jr. has decided to sign a one-year contract extension with boyhood club Santos and is aiming to make it into Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil World Cup squad in 2026.

According to Globo Esporte, the former PSG player has a deal in place with Santos that will keep him at Vila Belmiro until December 31, 2026. Notably, Neymar played a vital role this season to survive in the Brazilian top-flight football, and despite struggling with injuries, he appeared in regular matches and delivered when it mattered the most.

Neymar Hopes To Join Brazil Squad Before World Cup

The player hasn't featured for Brazil since September 2023 after his ACL injury. He has missed around 89 games since joining his former Saudi club, Al-Hilal, and Santos due to multiple injuries. However, this season, he scored five goals in seven games after his return from a hamstring injury.

After helping his boyhood club avoid relegation, Neymar reportedly underwent knee surgery, which will likely keep him off the field for a month. Meanwhile, after the surgery, Santos announced that the Brazilian star is bidding to return to full fitness and secure a place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.

Neymar Would Need To Prove His Fitness To Ancelotti For World Cup Call-Up

Notably, the former Barcelona star is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, having overtaken Pelé in September 2023. However, he has been on the sidelines since then due to a series of injuries. In October, head coach Carlo Ancelotti made it clear that he would love to have Neymar back, but for that, he would need to prove that he is fit enough to see through the whole tournament.