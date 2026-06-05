Neymar Ruled Out Of Brazil's Final FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Against Egypt As Recovery Race Continues

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil will be without star forward Neymar for their final FIFA World Cup warm-up match against Egypt after the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that the veteran attacker will remain at the team's training base in New Jersey to continue treatment on a calf injury.

The decision was taken to allow Neymar to undergo intensive physiotherapy and physical recovery rather than travel with the squad to Cleveland for Saturday's friendly, the Selecao's last preparatory fixture before the start of the World Cup in the United States, as per goal.com.

Neymar has not played for nearly three weeks after suffering a grade two calf strain while representing Santos in a Brazilian league match against Coritiba. The injury has sidelined him for both club and country, prompting Brazil's medical staff to adopt a cautious approach ahead of the tournament.

According to the CBF, Neymar will remain under close supervision at the team's temporary headquarters as he continues a specialised rehabilitation programme aimed at accelerating his return to full fitness.

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Despite concerns surrounding the 34-year-old's availability, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti remains confident that Neymar will feature during the World Cup campaign.

"To be clear, Neymar is going to be with us. We think he can recover for the first match [against Morocco] and, if not, for the second [against Haiti]. No doubt that these 26 players are going to play in the World Cup," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Brazil's previous friendly against Panama, as per goal.com.

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The Italian coach has also reportedly held individual discussions with Neymar regarding his tactical role for the tournament, underlining the importance of the forward in Brazil's plans despite his recent injury setback.

Brazil's clash against Egypt will provide Ancelotti with a final opportunity to assess his squad before the Selecao begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13. Brazil will then face Haiti on June 19 before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Scotland on June 24.