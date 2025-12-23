Lionel Messi’s Sister Hospitalised Following Miami Car Accident; Wedding Postponed- Report

Lionel Messi's sister, Maria Sol Messi, was reportedly involved in a car accident. As per multiple reports, including Mirror and Marca, the star football player's sister is said to have sustained injuries, including spinal fractures and burns, in the crash.

As per reports, Maria Sol has been forced to postpone her wedding to a member of Inter Miami’s coaching staff scheduled for next month due to the accident.

Argentinian journalist Ángel de Brito, who said he had been in contact with Messi's mother, Celia Cuccittini, shared that Lionel Messi's sister is currently out of danger but now needs a long period of rehabilitation. Lionel Messi's sister reportedly crashed the vehicle she was driving after losing control and hitting a wall.

Maria Sol Messi Is Currently Out Of Danger, As Per Reports

The World Cup winner's sister has reportedly already started her rehabilitation in Rosario, as per Argentine journalist Ángel de Brito.

Speaking on América TV's programme LAM, Brito shared, "Messi's sister is okay, she's out of danger, but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina, on January 3, and she's going to have to suspend it."

He further added, "She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat, as well as displacement of vertebrae. She's already started her rehabilitation in Rosario."

Maria Sol Was Set To Marry Julian "Tuli" Arellano

Maria Sol Messi was set to marry Inter Miami coaching staff member Julian "Tuli" Arellano in January next year in her hometown, Rosario. The ceremony is now put on hold until she fully recovers.