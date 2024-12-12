'Doesn’t Look So Good': Nico Schlotterbeck Injured As Dortmund Lose To Barcelona 3-2 In UCL Match

Dortmund's night in the UEFA Champions League went from bad to worse as amidst their loss to FC Barcelona, defender Nico Schlotterbeck had to be carried off the pitch due to an ankle injury. Dortmund lost to Barcelona in a hard fought match as the German club went down 3-2 to the Catalans thanks to a brace by Ferran Torres and a goal from Raphinha. With Nico Schlotterbeck injured, Dortmund don't have any fit central defenders left in their squad.

Dortmund Defender Nico Schlotterbeck Injured In Loss To Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was carried off on a stretcher with what seemed to be a severe ankle injury near the end of his team’s loss to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It leaves last season’s Champions League runner-up without any fit central defenders.

Schlotterbeck headed narrowly over the bar in the last action of the game as Dortmund lost 3-2 to Barcelona. He landed heavily and appeared to be in severe pain.

The referee blew for full time while Schlotterbeck was being treated and he was later carried off on a stretcher, covering his face with his hands.

Coach Nuri Sahin Provides Insight Into Nico Schlotterbeck's Injury

Coach Nuri Sahin said Schlotterbeck was “obviously in low spirits” after the injury.

“I’m waiting for the diagnosis and then we’ll see, but I’ve watched the footage, too, and it doesn’t look so good,” he told broadcaster DAZN.

Dortmund already had to partner Schlotterbeck with midfielder Emre Can in the center of defense for the game because of injuries to Niklas Süle, who is expected to be out for several months with an ankle injury, and Waldemar Anton, who has not played since Nov. 30 with a reported muscle tear.

Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and plays Hoffenheim on Sunday before facing Wolfsburg on Dec. 22 in its last game before the winter break.