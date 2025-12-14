Updated 14 December 2025 at 16:28 IST
'No Issues To Resolve': Arne Slot Makes Bold Mohamed Salah Claim After 2-0 Win Against Brighton
Mohamed Salah was omitted from the squad that faced Inter Milan in the Champions League after the player accused the club of trying to throw him under the bus.
Mohamed Salah came onto the field in the 26th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brighton in the Premier League. For the unversed, Mohamed Salah was omitted from the squad that faced Inter Milan in the Champions League after the player accused the club of trying to throw him under the bus.
In the post-match conference, manager Arne Slot refused to divulge any information and claimed that there were outstanding issues from his side that needed a resolution. However, he shared that talks would take place between the player's representative and Liverpool's hierarchy.
Arne Slot On Issues With Mohamed Salah
The manager insisted that the issues had been resolved between Salah and Arne Slot. Additionally, the manager was asked whether he could see Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool in January after the AFCON, to which he responded affirmatively.
Slot shared, "For me, there’s no issues to resolve. He is the same as any other player. You talk to your players if you are happy or unhappy with things. There is nothing for me to talk about after what happened against Leeds after the game."
He further added, "Yes. He is a Liverpool player, and when he is here, I like to use him when we need him. Today, he didn’t start as he did for a few games before, but in the one-and-a-half seasons before that, he started almost every game. He had the performance like you would want him to give."
Mohamed Salah against Brighton
The Egyptian came off the bench in the 26th minute of the game. While he failed to register any goal to his name in the match, he registered an assist to his name. This assist marked another milestone in the Egyptian's career, taking him to 277 goal involvements in 302 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.
Additionally, after the full-time whistle, Salah did a lap of the whole field, thanking the fans for their support ahead of his departure for the AFCON.
