'No One Will Be Ready For When Leo Is No Longer Here'- Argentine Defender Nicolás Tagliafico Gets Candid About Lionel Messi's Future

Argentine player Nicolás Tagliafico recently shared that no one will be prepared for Lionel Messi's retirement, despite everyone knowing that the day might be near. While speaking to Radio La Red ahead of their friendly against Angola, the defender shared his thoughts about what it will mean when the Argentine captain decides to hang up his boots.

"He’s been playing with the national team for 20 years. It’s something completely out of the ordinary. No one will be ready for when Leo is no longer here. He’ll decide when to stop," Tagliafico shared. He further expressed that Messi might remain connected to football as a mentor or coach to the National team. The defender further shared that no one in the dressing room knows when the former Barcelona player will decide to hang up his boots. He shared, “He enjoys every moment with us and still makes a difference. When he decides to stop, it’s going to be really hard for everyone.”

Nicolás Tagliafico On Messi's Recent Visit To Camp Nou

The Argentine star player's recent surprise visit to Camp Nou without any prior notice to the club caused quite a stir among the football fans and his teammates. While speaking about it, Tagliafico shared that the Argentine squad was caught off guard as well. He shared, “There was a big buzz after the photo at Camp Nou because it was such a surprise. I don’t know the exact situation, because of the Beckham Law and all that. He could go during the MLS break, but honestly, I don’t know what he’ll do. It’s not easy, especially with the World Cup so close. I don’t think it’s a simple decision.”

Advertisement

Following his unannounced visit, the World Cup winner, in an Instagram post, expressed "missing the place with all his soul." The post reignited speculations about the former player's potential return to Barcelona.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi When Asked About Retirement