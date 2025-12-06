No Strangers In the Final, East Bengal Renew Rivalry With FC Goa In AIFF Super Cup Final

There will be no strangers in the final of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. The winners of the past two editions, East Bengal FC and FC Goa, will meet in the summit clash at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 19:30 IST. The final will be streamed live on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Khel. The entry to the stadium is free for spectators in the East Stand (for FC Goa fans) and the North Stand (for East Bengal fans).

A ticket to the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Preliminary Stage is also on the line for the finalists.

On the eve of East Bengal's second Super Cup final in the last three seasons, their assistant coach, Bino George, and captain, Saúl Crespo, shared the excitement in the camp during the pre-match press conference, especially after narrowly missing out on silverware in the past few months.

“First of all, it is a moment of pride for East Bengal Club, players and our supporters. A couple of months ago, we lost the Durand Cup semi-final and later the IFA Shield final. Now this is the time. We are here to compete and fight for the cup," said Bino.

Crespo added, "This is very important for us. We are in a good moment. Inside the dressing room, we know the importance of the tournament for the club and us as players. So we're going to try to give everything. We have been working very well in the last weeks, and I think we are ready to compete and try to get the trophy.”

East Bengal will have to make do without head coach Óscar Bruzón in the final after he was sent off during their 3-1 semi-final win over Punjab FC. But the plan remains intact, according to Bino.

“Coach Óscar has set all the plans. We are prepared to play against FC Goa. Today, we will have a video session, and we will show players the strong and weak points of Goa. They know the responsibility and the priority, and we will stick to the plan," said the assistant coach.

The recent meetings between East Bengal and Goa have all been close contests, but with only one winner — the Gaurs. They are on a six-match winning streak against the Red and Golds, five of them with a one-goal margin. However, the last time they met outside the Indian Super League, East Bengal ran out 1-0 winners in the 2018 Super Cup semi-finals.

“FC Goa are a good team, and we respect them. They are good with build-ups. We're focused on our preparations. We aren't just here to participate but to fight and become champions,” said Bino.

East Bengal have never won against Goa in Fatorda, so that's a piece of history Bino's side will need to script if they are to become Super Cup champions again. More East Bengal fans are expected to travel from Kolkata to Goa for the final, and including the local support for FC Goa, a vibrant atmosphere is anticipated on Sunday.

"FC Goa have a strong record in this stadium, they have lost very few games here. But we also have our fans. In the semi-final, we had a few fans here from Kolkata, but I hope there will be more for the final. Even in Odisha (for the 2024 final), we had a lot of support," said Bino.

Midfielder Crespo, who scored a penalty in that final in Bhubaneswar and also a stunning long-range strike in Thursday's semi-final, will be eager to repeat these heroics and help his side win another Super Cup.

He said, "We are more than 100 per cent ready for this final. I signed because the club wanted to create a big project, and after two years, you can see the work we've put in. We have been training in the last few weeks with the same aim, and now we have one game left to win.

"I know Goa's midfielders very well. I played with Borja (Herrera), for example. We know the quality, but we have our plans and ideas. I am happy to play against him in the final, but when the referee blows the whistle, he's not my friend," Crespo added.

It will be a unique situation for Borja Herrera, who won the 2024 Super Cup with East Bengal before transferring to FC Goa and winning the 2025 edition with the Gaurs. It's a chance to win an unprecedented third Super Cup winners' medal for both Borja and Crespo (who won in 2023 with Odisha FC and 2024 with East Bengal).

FC Goa will become the first club to win three Super Cup titles (after 2019 and 2025) if they defend their title, a feat that has never been achieved before in this competition.

In the pre-match press conference, head coach Manolo Márquez shared that every final carries the same excitement. "The excitement is always there when you play a final. It doesn’t matter if it’s twice or seven times. It’s a final, and both teams will have the same excitement. In fact, we are the last two teams to win this trophy. I think it will be a good final.”

Midfielder Brison Fernandes has made a habit of scoring in crucial games for FC Goa recently. He netted in the 2-1 semi-final win over Mumbai City and also scored a memorable goal against Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Two earlier this season. Playing at home, he felt that the Gaurs would line up as favourites in Sunday's final.

He said, "Playing at a higher level has helped me gain confidence, and it showed on the pitch. Of course, I think so (Goa will be the favourites). And if we are together, we will do just fine. I’m looking forward to enjoying this moment because it’s my second final in two seasons. We will give our best.”

Comparatively, FC Goa have arrived in a better rhythm courtesy of playing six high-intensity games in the ACL Two against Al Zawra'a, Al Nassr, Istiklol and Al Seeb so far this season. But Márquez opined that rhythm and match fitness alone will not give his side an advantage in the final.

“It’s true that theoretically, it should be an advantage after playing more competitive games. But on the other side, for example, in the semi-final, we played a great first half, but in the second half, we were practically waiting for full-time because Mumbai City, without games and without many training sessions, played better than us. Football is crazy. We've seen that teams in the Durand Cup and Super Cup, without many training sessions, have done very well.

"I feel we were overconfident (in the semi-final). These things are dangerous in knockout matches. You need high concentration for 90, 95, 120 minutes, and even the penalty shootout," Márquez added.

Despite FC Goa's impeccable record against East Bengal in the last six games, the Gaurs' head coach spoke of their opponents with high regard. He said, "They have a strong squad this year. And it's not just the starters. If you saw the bench the other day, the team is very strong. They can beat all opponents in the competition.

"We will try to play a good game in our style. But it’s a final, and you have to control emotions, be strong, and avoid showing weaknesses. Sometimes it’s about the details. Yes, we play at home, and yes, East Bengal will have some fans, but obviously I prefer to play here than in Kolkata.”

Like the semi-finals, FC Goa will again miss the presence of captain Sandesh Jhingan in defence as he is out with a calf injury. But Márquez sounded confident, placing full trust in his bench strength. Striker Iker Guarrotxena, who was shown a red card before the start of the semi-final, will also be unavailable for the final.