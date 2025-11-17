Erling Haaland Gets His Shot At Greatness, Norway Set To Compete In The World Cup For The First Time Since 1998

Erling Haaland's side, Norway, sealed their spot in the 2026 World Cup for the first time since 1998 following their win against Italy. Notably, this will be the country's first major tournament since the Euro 2000. Norway maintained their streak of winning eight games and finished six points ahead of Italy.

Needing nine goals to qualify directly for the World Cup 2026, Italy got an early lead in the match. However, their joy was short-lived as Norwegian player Nusa scored an equalizer in the 63rd minute. Following this, Erling Haaland scored two goals in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively. Jørgen Strand scored the fourth goal in the stoppage time, sealing their place in the upcoming World Cup.

While Haaland has already set an impressive 16-goal record this campaign, this was no one-man show. Norway's captain, Martin Odegaard, has registered seven assists this campaign, which is more than anyone else in the qualifications.

Erling Haaland On Norway's Win Against Italy

Haaland's performance for his national team has been nothing short of brilliant. The Manchester City player has registered 55 goals in his 48 appearances for his national team. Notably, he is the first player in 53 years to reach 50 goals in fewer than 50 caps.

While talking about their qualifications, Haaland shared, "I'm happy, but more relieved. There's a lot of pressure and stuff, and I feel it. But it's fun."

Can Italy Still Qualify For The World Cup?

While they failed to qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, the former Euro champions still have a chance to play in the playoffs, having finished second in their group in the qualifiers.