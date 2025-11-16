Germany vs Slovakia, World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Here's Everything You Need To Know From Preview, Potential Lineups, Prediction

Following their 2-0 victory over Luxembourg, Germany is set to face Slovakia on November 18, 2025. Both Germany and Slovakia are the top two teams in their groups with 12 points each. However, Germany is currently at number 1 due to their goal difference. Despite being the favorites to win the group stages, it is worth noting that Germany was bested by Slovakia when the two sides met last time.

Meanwhile, the Slovaks have done well in their last two matches and will likely be comfortable in the upcoming away game, as they have already defeated Germany once.

A win from Julian Nagelsmann's side in the match against the Slovaks would confirm their direct entry to the 2026 World Cup. However, if Slovakia wins against the German side, the latter would have to enter the playoffs to confirm their spot in the World Cup.

Germany Team News

Nagelsmann's side will be missing their young player, Jamal Musiala, who is out because of an ankle injury. Key players like Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, and Kai Havertz are also out due to injuries. The German national team did not issue any injury update following their match against Luxembourg; therefore, fans can expect to see the same starting XI as in their recent match.

Germany's expected lineup (4-3-3)- Bauman (GK), Baku, Anton, Tah, Raum, Gnabry, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Sane, Woltemade, Wirtz

Slovakia Team News

David Strelec is expected to appear in their upcoming match against Germany as a substitute. Players like Martin Dubravka and Milan Skriniar are also expected to feature in the match.

Slovakia's expected lineup (3-4-3)- Dubravka, Gyomber, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko, Bero, Lobotka, Rigo, Duris, Strelec, Haraslin

Score Prediction

Following their loss to Slovakia last time, Germany has won four of their last matches and is currently expected to be in form. However, the same could be said about the Slovak side as well. Despite the odds, Nagelsmann's side can emerge as the winners, as they would have the home-ground advantage.