In the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the final with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain F.C., sealing a 2-0 aggregate win. Mats Hummels was the hero, scoring the only goal of the match in the 50th minute. Despite PSG's 70% possession and 30 shots, they were unable to find the back of the net, as Dortmund's defense held strong. The match concluded with Dortmund celebrating their well-deserved win at Parc des Princes.

Fans troll Kylian Mbappe after his performance against Borussia Dortmund in the UCL semifinal

Fans harshly criticised Kylian Mbappe after PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 7. In the second leg of the UCL semifinals, Les Parisiens fell short of expectations and lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund, losing the match 2-0 overall.



Dortmund had the advantage going into the match on Tuesday, having won the first leg 1-0 at home. Both sides were unable to break through and were stuck in a deadlock for the first half.



Dortmund's good fortune appeared to hold as the game went on, as PSG rattled the woodwork four times during the contest (six times in all legs). Dortmund took the lead in the fiftyth minute when Mats Hummels headed the ball beyond the supporters at Parc des Princes from Julian Brandt's corner.



Kylian Mbappe tried his hardest to change the result, but Dortmund's strong defence put up a strong fight. Mbappe had a difficult game; he missed a big chance and failed to finish any of his four crosses, even if he had a late attempt in the 86th minute that hit the crossbar. He also dropped five fights and gave up the ball eighteen times in the second leg alone, for a total of 34 in the two matches.



Mbappe's performance left several fans unhappy, with many fans expressing their disappointment:

Borussia Dortmund's victory against PSG in the UCL semi-finals left Kylian Mbappe with a disappointing result. According to reports, Mbappe may be leaving PSG without winning the coveted UCL championship, since he is rumoured to be joining Real Madrid in the summer.

PSG controlled possession, attempting 659 passes with an astounding 89% accuracy rate and holding 70% of the ball. Dortmund, on the other hand, attempted 295 passes with a 77% accuracy rate and only had 30% of the possession.

PSG failed to take use of their scoring opportunities, while the Bundesliga's biggest teams played a good defensive game and offered a serious danger on the counterattack. Dortmund fired 30 shots, five of which found the goal, while PSG managed just three shots on target in their seven attempts.