Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?
Nottingham Forest is set to host Arsenal in a Premier League fixture on January 17, 2026, at The City Ground, Nottingham.
Premier League leaders Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign with a trip to Nottingham Forest on January 17, 2026. The Gunners have remained unbeaten in their last 10 fixtures in all competitions, with the most recent win being 3-2 against Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Wrexham, losing the fixture on penalties. Notably, Forest are also 17th in the Premier League table, with 7 points clear of West Ham and Wolves from the relegation zone.
Arsenal had secured a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest when the two sides met at the Emirates last time. While Forest would be hoping to avoid the same fate, Arsenal would be hoping for a win to maintain their lead in the Premier League table.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details:
When will the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match take place?
The Premier League fixture between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
Where will the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal Take Place?
The upcoming Premier League fixture will be played at The City Ground, Nottingham.
What time will the Nottingham Forest and Arsenal match begin?
The match between Forest and the Gunners is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in India?
The upcoming Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match in India?
The match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
