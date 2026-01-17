Updated 17 January 2026 at 15:40 IST
Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup of Nations Third-Place Match In India?
Egypt will play against Nigeria in the upcoming third-place match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 on Saturday, January 17.
Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Egypt will lock horns with Nigeria in the forthcoming third-place match of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025-26, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, on Saturday, January 17.
The match between Egypt and Nigeria will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other five times, out of which Egypt and Nigeria clinched two matches each, and one game ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other in a friendly clash in December 2025, Egypt sealed a 2-1 win over Nigeria.
Egypt are coming into this match after conceding a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the AFCON 2025-26 semi-final match. Egypt have sealed three wins, drawn one, and suffered a defeat in their last five games. Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will play a crucial role for Egypt in the upcoming fixture.
On the other hand, Nigeria suffered a defeat to Morocco in the semi-finals and made their way into the third-place match. Nigeria have clinched five wins in their previous five matches. Victor Osimhen's injury will be a worry for Nigeria as they prepare to face Egypt. Akor Adams and Alex Iwobi are likely to lead Nigeria's attack in the forthcoming match.
Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place Match Live Streaming Details
When will the Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match take place?
The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match will take place on Saturday, January 17.
Where will the Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match take place?
The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match will take place at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.
What time will the Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match start?
The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match?
The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match will not be live telecast in India. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match?
The Egypt vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025-2026 Third-Place match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.