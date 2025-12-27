Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring in the Manchester City vs Liverpool game | Image: Associated Press

Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday, December 27, at The City Ground in Nottingham.

The match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will kick off at 6 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other seven times, out of which City clinched five wins, and Nottingham sealed one game. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw.

Nottingham Forest have clinched three wins and conceded two defeats in their previous five matches. They are coming into this match after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Fulham on Tuesday, December 23. Nottingham Forest hold the 17th spot in the Premier League 2025-26 standings with 18 points from 17 matches.

On the other hand, Manchester City are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. City are coming into this match after a commanding 3-0 win over West Ham United on December 20. City hold the second spot in the Premier League standings with 37 points from 17 matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 27.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at The City Ground in Nottingham, England.

What time will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 6 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?