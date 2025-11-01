Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko celebrate after scoring a goal against Brighton | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Nottingham Forest will take on Manchester United in the forthcoming Premier League fixture at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday, November 1.

The match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United have faced off against each other nine times, out of which the Red Devils have a sheer dominance over their upcoming opponent, with six wins in their past fixtures. Meanwhile, Nottingham clinched only three victories.

Nottingham Forest had a disappointing start to the season. They have clinched just one win in their last five fixtures. Nottingham Forest are coming into this match after conceding a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Nottingham Forest hold the 18th place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with five points after playing nine matches.

On the other hand, Manchester United have clinched four wins in their past five matches. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last three games. United are coming into this match after a 4-2 win over Brighton. The Red Devils hold sixth place on the Premier League table with 16 points after playing nine matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

