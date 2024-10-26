Published 20:15 IST, October 26th 2024
Odisha FC seek to better away record as Sergio Lobera returns to face former side Mumbai City FC
Fresh off a thrilling home victory against East Bengal, Odisha FC will seek to break their away game losing streak when they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Sunday. The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory.
