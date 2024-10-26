sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |

Published 20:15 IST, October 26th 2024

Odisha FC seek to better away record as Sergio Lobera returns to face former side Mumbai City FC

Fresh off a thrilling home victory against East Bengal, Odisha FC will seek to break their away game losing streak when they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Sunday. The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha FC
Odisha FC | Image: ISL
Advertisement

20:15 IST, October 26th 2024