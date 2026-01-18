Oliver Glasner's Frustrating Outburst After Sunderland Defeat Could Initiate Massive Crystal Palace Action: Report

Crystal Palace have had a very tough few weeks. After getting ousted from the FA Cup at the hands of Non-league Macclesfield, they were further inflicted a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner Slammed Crystal Palace Hierarchy

Marc Guehi's imminent transfer to Manchester City has proved to be the biggest eye-catching story of this winter transfer window. Both clubs have reportedly agreed on a £20 million transfer fee for the England defender, who has been a vital cog for the Eagles. Guehi was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, but a deal didn't materialise.

Guehi's move to Man City sparked a reaction from Oliver Glasner, who blamed the Palace hierarchy for letting the club captain leave. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, "We feel like we're being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this.

“We are preparing and then yesterday [Friday], I get told that our captain will be sold, but why not next week? At least he can play this game and then next week, other players are coming back. It makes me really upset.”

Will Crystal Palace Sack Oliver Glasner?

Now, as per Sky Sports, Palace chairman Steve Parish is not happy with Glasner's outburst, and the club could take drastic action. The Austrian manager's current contract expires at the end of this season, and he confirmed that he won't be renewing his stay and will leave the club. Glasner has been linked with a move to Manchester United following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

With four months left on his current deal, Parish needs to decide whether he wants to continue with the manager for the remainder of the season or a new face will be introduced. Palace started the season on an enthusiastic note, defeating the likes of Aston Villa and Liverpool in the Premier League, but they have now lost the momentum and are languishing in 13th place.