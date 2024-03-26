Advertisement

Following Thursday's frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Afghanistan, the Blue Tigers have suffered a humiliating loss at home. In the second take of the same Group A encounter of the FIFA World Cup qualifier, Afghanistan got the better of India with a scoreline of 2-1. This is the first time India have lost to Afghanistan following the SAFF Cup 2023 final defeat.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria's family receives chilling death threat

Advertisement

India lost to Afghanistan in the FIFA WC qualifier

The worst that was feared has indeed turned out to become the reality. On the occasion of Sunil Chhetri's 150th International Match for India, the team was nowhere close to its best and were defeated by a persistent Afghanistan team, who came from 0-1 behind to end up winning the match 2-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Assam. Chhetri scored for India from the spot. For Afghanistan, it was Rahmat Akbari and Sharif Mukhammad, who got to the score sheet.

Advertisement

Also Read | China former football chief sentenced to life for bribery

Fans define the loss as the most embarrassing moment in Indian football history

Following the culmination of the match, The Afghanistan players celebrated their win by performing the famous Viking Clap, and what could be defined as an odd scene is that Indian fans joined the Afghani team, and exhibited their support to the visitors by clapping along with them.

On the other hand, many Indian football enthusiasts showcased their anger and frustration on social media. A plethora of reactions are flowing in, and according to one user it is "It is one of the most embarrassing moment(s) in the history of Indian football."

Advertisement

One of the most Embarrassing moment in Indian football history. #indianfootball #indiavsafghanistan pic.twitter.com/afnQ3XDeTy — Drog BABA (@TheDrogBABA) March 26, 2024

On the eve of the match, India head coach Igor Stimac stated that he would quit if India could not advance to Round 3. The loss against Afghanistan has certainly shaken the hopes of a promotion. However, it is still not the end of the road for India in the World Cup qualifiers, but if performances like these keep coming in then hopes may continue to fade.

Advertisement