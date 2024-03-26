×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

'One of the most embarrassing moment in Indian football': India lose to AFG in FIFA WC Qualifier

The worst that was feared has indeed turned out to become the reality. India lost to Afghanistan in FIFA WC qualifier. The final score was 2-1.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following Thursday's frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Afghanistan, the Blue Tigers have suffered a humiliating loss at home. In the second take of the same Group A encounter of the FIFA World Cup qualifier, Afghanistan got the better of India with a scoreline of 2-1. This is the first time India have lost to Afghanistan following the SAFF Cup 2023 final defeat.  

Also Read | Angel Di Maria's family receives chilling death threat

Advertisement

India lost to Afghanistan in the FIFA WC qualifier

The worst that was feared has indeed turned out to become the reality. On the occasion of Sunil Chhetri's 150th International Match for India, the team was nowhere close to its best and were defeated by a persistent Afghanistan team, who came from 0-1 behind to end up winning the match 2-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Assam. Chhetri scored for India from the spot. For Afghanistan, it was Rahmat Akbari and Sharif Mukhammad, who got to the score sheet.

Advertisement

Also Read | China former football chief sentenced to life for bribery

Fans define the loss as the most embarrassing moment in Indian football history

Following the culmination of the match, The Afghanistan players celebrated their win by performing the famous Viking Clap, and what could be defined as an odd scene is that Indian fans joined the Afghani team, and exhibited their support to the visitors by clapping along with them.

On the other hand, many Indian football enthusiasts showcased their anger and frustration on social media. A plethora of reactions are flowing in, and according to one user it is "It is one of the most embarrassing moment(s) in the history of Indian football."

Advertisement

On the eve of the match, India head coach Igor Stimac stated that he would quit if India could not advance to Round 3. The loss against Afghanistan has certainly shaken the hopes of a promotion. However, it is still not the end of the road for India in the World Cup qualifiers, but if performances like these keep coming in then hopes may continue to fade.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut Is A Fighter And Perfect For Politics Says Hema Malini

Kangana Ranaut

a minute ago
Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

6 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

8 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

9 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

11 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

12 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

12 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

14 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

15 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

17 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

18 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

18 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

22 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

22 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

24 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo