×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

'Tell your son Angel not to return..': Angel Di Maria's family receives chilling death threat

Amid the rising crime in Argentina's city, Rasario, from where Lionel Messi also hails, a jolting report has come forward. Angel di Maria received death threat.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

One of the prominent names in the world of football, Angel di Maria, is facing revulsion from a crime syndicate. As reported by Argentina's local media, an anonymous note was dropped in the house of the World Cup winner on Monday morning. The note contained a chilling death threat for the family of Di Maria.

Also Read | China former football chief sentenced to life for bribery

Advertisement

Angel di Maria's family threatened

Amid the rising crime in Argentina's city, Rasario, from where Lionel Messi also hails, a jolting report has come forward. Di Maria, who was instrumental in Argentina's FIFA World Cup win in 2022, has been warned to not return to the city and should he do the dare then there will be consequences waiting for him.

Advertisement

"Tell your son Angel not to come back to Rosario because we will kill a family member. Not even Pullaro is going to save you. We don't leave paper notes. We leave bullets and dead people behind," read the message, according to the news portal Infobae, citing police sources.

Also Read | Vinícius breaks down while talking about racism

Police Investigation started

Argentine police and prosecutors are investigating an anonymous death threat to soccer star Ángel di Maria delivered in his hometown of Rosario early Monday.

Staffers of the Funes Hills Miraflores condominium where the World Cup winner usually stays in the region, said they found a package containing a death threat to Di Maria’s family if he returned to play for one of the city clubs.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old winger at Benfica in Portugal said recently he could play again for his boyhood club Rosario Central. He was currently in the United States touring with Argentina.

“That kind of threat brings a lot of social commotion and that is their aim — to make the population scared, hit public figures,” Esteban Santantino, who works in security for the local government, told broadcaster Todo Noticias.

Advertisement

Rosario has been rocked by waves of violence between rival drug-dealing groups. The city homicide rate is 22 per 100,000 residents, far above Argentina’s average of 4.2 per 100,000.

The violence in Rosario affected another World Cup winner a year ago. Unidentified gunmen shot at a supermarket owned by a relative of Lionel Messi’s. They also left a message that read: “Messi, we are waiting for you.”

Advertisement

(With inputs from AP)

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Japan is presently working to co-produce a next generation fighter jet with the UK and Italy.

Japan to Sell Fighter Jet

2 minutes ago
PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali victim Rekha Patra

PM Modi Calls Rekha Patra

3 minutes ago
Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

7 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

11 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

12 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

18 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

20 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

20 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

21 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

21 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

22 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

25 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

26 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

27 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

30 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

33 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

37 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo