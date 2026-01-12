Organizers Condemn ‘Unacceptable Behavior Of Players And Officials’ After Fighting At Africa Cup

Organizers of the Africa Cup of Nations have condemned the “unacceptable behavior of players and officials” and are reviewing video evidence of journalists fighting after the quarterfinal between Algeria and Nigeria.

The Confederation of African Football said Monday that it was also investigating match incidents during the quarterfinal between Cameroon and the host nation, Morocco.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behavior which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers,” CAF said in a statement. “Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behavior is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events.”

Scuffles broke out between players and team officials on the field after Algeria’s defeat by Nigeria in Marrakech on Saturday.

Referee Issa Sy was shielded from irate Algeria team staff and was escorted off the field. Video clips showed that Sy was still being pursued in the mixed zone for media and broadcasters as he made his way to his cabin.

The video also showed accredited media fighting in the mixed zone as they waited for players to pass through for interviews after the match.