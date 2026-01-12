Liverpool vs Barnsley Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The English FA Cup Match Live In India?

Virgil van Dijk walks off the pitch afterhe English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool in London | Image: AP

FA Cup action continues as Liverpool hosts Bernsley at Anfield for a third-round clash in the tournament. The fixture has a unique history tied to both sides, and it will be interesting for them to battle it out at Anfield.

18 years ago, Barnsley had secured a sensational upset over Liverpool, scoring a 2-1 victory at Anfield. It is still remembered as one of the biggest upsets of the FA Cup. It will be a captivating clash as many might wonder if history will repeat itself after 18 years.

Liverpool is currently in the top four of the Premier League and is enjoying a firm start in the competition. The Reds have significant attacking firepower in place, and it has the capacity to obliterate Barnsley's defensive line. Manager Arne Slot may look to rotate the side, but the team's quality will not be hampered as the hosts are the preferred favourites.

Barnsley, the League One side, are currently struggling to deliver consistency and is 17th in the table. They will face fierce competition from Liverpool in the competition, but the FA Cup competition could be unpredictable.

The Tykes will look to present a spirited performance in the competition and look to weaken Liverpool's backline. Defensive play would be key for Barnsley as they look to make history in the FA Cup once again.

Liverpool vs Barnsley, English FA Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup Match take place?

The Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Where will the Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match take place?

The Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup will take place at Anfield, Liverpool, England

What time will the Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match start?

The Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match will start at 01:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match?

The Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 01:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Barnsley English FA Cup match?